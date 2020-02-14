Wheeling’s Ritz named USBWA Division II National Player of the Week

by: WHEELING UNIVERSITY SPORTS

INDIANAPOLIS – Wheeling University sophomore Lilly Ritz has been named U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Division II National Player of the Week announced the organization.

Ritz tied the NCAA women’s basketball single-game record with 36 rebounds to help the Cardinals pull out a 75-72 win over West Virginia State last Saturday. She matched the record set by Christine DeSaine of West Virginia Tech during the 1994-95 season.

The Cambridge, Ohio, native also had 23 points, six blocked shots and three assists in the win and hauled down 13 of her rebounds on the offensive glass.

That performance came after 33 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks, despite an 85-67 loss at Charleston.

For the week, Ritz averaged 28.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 61 percent from the field.

She now has four games this season of 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds and leads NCAA Division II with 15.6 rebounds per game. Ritz is also 16th nationally with 20.6 points and a 58.4 field goal percentage.

Each week, the USBWA selects men’s and women’s Division II National Players of the Week. This is the sixth season that the USBWA has recognized national players of the week from Division II .

