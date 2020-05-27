https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Wheeling’s Sylvester Named MEC Female Athlete Of The Year

Sports

by: Mountain East Conference

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Wheeling’s Stephanie Sylvester has been named the Mountain East Conference Female Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.

Sylvester, the 2019 MEC Player of the Year as a setter for the Cardinals, helped Wheeling to a seventh-straight sweep of the league’s regular season and tournament titles, and an appearance in the NCAA Atlantic Region final. She led the country in assists with 12.76 per set and 1,518 total and guided a offense that ranked third in the country in hitting (.282) and second in kills per set (14.91). A three-time All-American during her career, she became just the second player in conference history to surpass 5,000 career assists.

Sylvester is the third volleyball player to win the award, and the second setter from Wheeling (Andrea Thobe in 2015).

The MEC Female Athlete of the Year is selected by a vote of institutional administrators and the conference office. 

Previous Winners
2014-15: Andrea Thobe (Volleyball, Wheeling Jesuit)
2015-16: Courtney Iacobacci (Softball, Fairmont State)
2016-17: Hannah Vet (Softball, West Virginia Wesleyan)
2017-18: Mackenzie Harrison (Volleyball, Fairmont State)
2018-19: Marissa Brown (Basketball, West Liberty)
2019-20: Stephanie Sylvester (Volleyball, Wheeling)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter