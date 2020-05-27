Wheeling’s Sylvester Named MEC Female Athlete Of The Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Wheeling’s Stephanie Sylvester has been named the Mountain East Conference Female Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.
Sylvester, the 2019 MEC Player of the Year as a setter for the Cardinals, helped Wheeling to a seventh-straight sweep of the league’s regular season and tournament titles, and an appearance in the NCAA Atlantic Region final. She led the country in assists with 12.76 per set and 1,518 total and guided a offense that ranked third in the country in hitting (.282) and second in kills per set (14.91). A three-time All-American during her career, she became just the second player in conference history to surpass 5,000 career assists.
Sylvester is the third volleyball player to win the award, and the second setter from Wheeling (Andrea Thobe in 2015).
The MEC Female Athlete of the Year is selected by a vote of institutional administrators and the conference office.
Previous Winners
2014-15: Andrea Thobe (Volleyball, Wheeling Jesuit)
2015-16: Courtney Iacobacci (Softball, Fairmont State)
2016-17: Hannah Vet (Softball, West Virginia Wesleyan)
2017-18: Mackenzie Harrison (Volleyball, Fairmont State)
2018-19: Marissa Brown (Basketball, West Liberty)
2019-20: Stephanie Sylvester (Volleyball, Wheeling)
