Wheeling’s Travis Braden Keeps Racing Through The Pandemic, Virtually

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Travis Braden hasn’t let the pandemic prevent him from racing. With sports on hold, the Wheeling native and professional stock car racer has taken his talents virtually through an online simulation game called iRacing. And he’s not alone.



“Naturally a lot of the drivers started to use our virtual racing simulators that we tend to use a lot in our spare time as our tuning tool, practicing tool”, Braden said.

IRacing has allowed the racing community to stay engaged and it’s really taken off. Braden added,

“Within a matter of days it was hundreds of racers together on this platform and very quickly races started to get organized by some promoters and Fox is now on Nascar every Sunday now so I’ve been very busy with that. At one point, I think last week was my busiest week, I raced like five races.”



Perhaps one of the best parts of iRacing is how the game allows fans to interact with some of their favorite racing legends.

“Most people have seen Nascar racers race in real life and now they’re seeing them in iRacing. And you can see them very similarly to how you would in real life. A Dale Earnhart Jr is a very methodical and smooth driver and he just kind of hangs out and before you know it he’s at the lead at the end of the race and you can see they drive the cars and it’s very realistic compared to how they do in real life.”