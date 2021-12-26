Which NFL fan bases complain the most? Hint: This will hit home

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s a tradition almost as old as trimming a tree and singing Christmas carols: complaining about your favorite football team, its coaches and players, and the referees who throw the flags against them. So which NFL fan bases have the biggest bunch of complainers? The folks at mibets.com set out to find out. The researchers surveyed more than 2,000 fans to see which NFL players, coaches and fan bases complain the most. Half of the respondents were male and 50% were female, researchers said.

So here’s your top 10, starting with “America’s Team.”

Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New York Jets Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns New York Giants

The researchers found that it’s not just the fans who are complaining, they also ranked the whiniest quarterbacks and coaches:

QBs:

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Ben Roethlisberger – Pittsburgh Steelers Baker Mayfield – Cleveland Browns Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Coaches:

Bill Belichick – New England Patriots Pete Carroll – Seattle Seahawks Urban Meyer – Jacksonville Jaguars(research was conducted before he was fired) Mike McCarthy – Dallas Cowboys John Harbaugh – Baltimore Ravens

You can check out the full list of rankings here. You can also compare this year’s list to 2020’s here.