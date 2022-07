Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wild Things took a 4-0 lead into the 6th. In that inning, Michael Bittinger smacked one all the way to the fence to make it a 6-0 game. He finished with 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

Moundsville did put up a fight in the end with a 2 run home run by Crammer. That would be your final score. For Wheeling, DiLorenzo only allowed 2 hits and registered 5 strikeouts.

The Wild Things lost a game later Friday to Armory Baseball.