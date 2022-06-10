WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 10) – The first game of the weekend series between Washington and the Schaumburg Boomers was a flurry of fireworks for the Wild Things.

The newly acquired Wild Thing, Jared Mang, batted in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Mang hit a double down the third-base line bringing Nick Ward home making the score 1-0.

Washington carried the momentum into the bottom of the fourth inning. Andrew Czech walked to get on base and Hector Roa hit a double. Ian Walters batted both runners in with a single into right field.

Czech hit home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, while the hurting continued for the scoreless Schaumburg after Nick Ward tied the Frontier League lead for home runs with a two-run bomb over the left-centerfield wall in the sixth bringing the Wild Things’ lead to 6-0. Ward finished the game going 4-for-4 with two RBI.

Rob Whalen kept the Boomers silent pitching seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Kenny Pierson pitched a scoreless inning with two of his own strikeouts and Christian James got the final three outs for Washington with a strikeout.

Washington (16-9) and Schaumburg (13-11) will continue the series on Saturday, first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.