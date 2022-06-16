JOLIET, Ill – Washington had just four baserunners in the first six innings of the rubber game in Joliet but exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings to take its eighth-straight series, winning by a final of 13-6 at Duly Health & Care Field.

Joliet scored in the first two innings and three of the first four against Washington right hander Marrick Crouse, who made his team debut after being acquired from Lake Erie earlier in the week. Crouse hit a batter with the bases full in the first before Joliet managed to load them up against in the second. The Slammers scored two in the second on a two-run single to right by Brylie Ware and extended their lead in the fourth on a two-run homer by Ware. Both of Ware’s homers this season have come against the Wild Things.

Turner Larkins continued his great work on the mound for the Slammers through six innings, as he reached 17 scoreless innings to start the year. But all streaks are had to end. Larkins ran into trouble in the seventh. Ramon Osuna started the frame with a double the opposite way then Wagner Lagrange did the same thing to put the Wild Things on the board and end Larkins’ streak.

The fun didn’t stop there. Andrew Czech drew a walk to chase Larkins from the game and reliever Chandler Brierly, who entered with a 0.84 ERA (two runs, one earned over 10.2 innings, was welcomed to the affair by Ian Walters, who hit a three-run homer to pull the deficit to one at 5-4. Alex Alvarez got hit by a pitch, Cole Brannen bunted for a single and Nick Ward sacrificed those runners up 90 more feet. Two wild pitches by Brierly scored Alvarez and Brannen, giving Washington a 6-5 lead after 6-1/2 frames.

Dan Kubiuk had thrown two scoreless innings in relief of Crouse and Christian James worked a one-two-three seventh. That’s when Washington added on in the eighth. Brannen walked with the bases full as the first batter Cole Stanton faced then Nick Ward lifted his 10th home run of the year, a grand slam, to center to extend Washington’s lead to 11-5. Joliet added a run in the bottom of the inning, but that was all the Slammers would get.

The Wild Things added two in the ninth against Justin Gomez, the catcher who entered to pitch. Andrew Czech singled home a run and Ian Walters lifted a sac fly.

Washington will continue its road trip in Schaumburg, Illinois against the Boomers this weekend.