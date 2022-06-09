WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 9) – The Washington Wild Things finished the series with the Tri-City ValleyCats in a back-and-forth 10-9 win that saw a combined five home runs by the teams.

After gaining a 1-0 lead in the second, Tri-City hit three home runs off Tom Hart in the third to go up 5-0 over Washington. The Wild Things responded in the bottom of the third with a home run from Matt Phipps followed by three runs to make it a 5-4 game. Phipps’ home run was also his first career pro hit. Hector Roa and Ian Walters each had an RBI in the four-run frame on top of Phipps’ homer.

The ValleyCats scored two more runs in the fifth to extend their lead, but the Wild Things scored runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, including a home run from Ramon Osuna, to take the lead 8-7. Nick Ward knocked home the tying run and an error brought home the eighth Washington run. Tri-City took back the lead in the eighth with two runs, but Washington took it back on a game-winning two-run RBI single from Scotty Dubrule, who pinch hit for Chris Eusay in the bottom of the eighth.

Lukas Young closed the game for Washington, facing three in the ninth and getting all three out, finishing the game by striking out Juan Silverio. Young pitched 1.1 innings for the win on the mound for the second-consecutive night.