WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Wildthings opened their run in the Beast of the East tournament with an 11-1 win over Wolfpack Elite in four innings.

Michael Bittinger was 3-3 at the plate with three rbi, on the mound he went three innings allowing no hits with six strikeouts.

Dillon Wright and Braden Sobutka were each 2-2 with two runs scored and two rbi in the win.