Wings Beat Nailers

WHEELING, W.VA. -The Kalamazoo Wings executed a strong road game plan on Saturday night, as they got big saves early and stayed out of the penalty box, which added up to a 4-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Ryan Scarfo netted his sixth goal of the season for the Nailers, which was the only puck that got past Butler, Pennsylvania native Jake Hildebrand, who finished the evening with 28 saves.

Both clubs lit the lamp in the first period, and it was Kalamazoo who took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. The first marker came off a face-off, as Yannick Veilleux of the Wings battled his way into the slot to force a backhander in along the ice. Wheeling temporarily evened the score with 1:43 remaining, when Ryan Scarfo broke down the right side and buried a wrist shot. However, Kalamazoo regained its advantage 46 seconds later, when Adam Dauda and Zach Frye executed a give-and-go on the left side of the offensive zone, with Dauda collecting the goal.

The Wings extended their lead in the middle frame, killing off a Nailers power play, before converting on one of their own. David Pope dropped a pass back to Aaron Thow, who blasted in a one-timer from the middle of the blueline.

Matheson Iacopelli tacked on a breakaway goal in the third period, as Kalamazoo put the wraps on its 4-1 road win.

Jake Hildebrand backstopped the victory for the Wings with 28 saves on 29 shots. Alex D’Orio stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced in the defeat for Wheeling.

The Nailers will continue their five-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at 4:05, when they face the Toledo Walleye. Following the game, there will be a post game skate with the even-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Night is Be Our Neighbor Night on Saturday, December 7th. New for all Saturday home games, fans can purchase a Friends & Family 4-Pack, which includes four tickets, four Tito’s Sloppy Doggs, and a $10 voucher to the Nailers Team Store. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.