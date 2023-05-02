FROSTBURG, Md. – The West Liberty University men’s and women’s track teams finished second in the team standings here Tuesday as the thrilling – and chilling – 2023 Mountain East Conference Outdoor Track Championships splashed its way to the finish line at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Frostburg State University.

Coach Justin Simpson ‘s Hilltopper women held onto the overall lead until the final event of the meet. The University of Charleston won the closing 4×400 relay race which, combined with WLU’s fifth-place finish, was just enough to push the UC women past the Black and Gold in the team standings.

Charleston finished with 163 points, just ahead of the Hilltoppers’ three-day total of 158.5. Wheeling (126), West Virginia Wesleyan (110) and Frostburg State (102.5) rounded out the top five in the nine-team meet.

The West Liberty men also carried a double-digit lead into Tuesday but couldn’t hold off defending champion Charleston in what quickly became a two-horse race. The Golden Eagles finished with 225.5 points to a still-impressive 193 for the Hilltoppers. Frostburg State (76), Wheeling (69.5) and Concord (62) completed the top five in a meet that battled sub-freezing wind chills, occasional showers and blustery winds for its entire three-day run.

Despite having to settle for runner-up honors in the team standings, there was plenty to celebrate from an individual standpoint for the Black and Gold this week in terms of school records, meet records, NCAA provisional marks and All-MEC recognition.

All-Conference teams for track and field are decided at the conference championships. Individual event champions are accorded first-team All-MEC status, second-place finishers are second-team All-MEC and honorable mention goes to the third-place finisher in each event.

West Liberty student-athletes walked away with plenty of hardware on Tuesday. The men’s and women’s teams had a combined nine event champions and a whopping 25 All-Mountain East Conference selections.

Eight Hilltoppers – six men and two women – earned multiple All-MEC citations:

– Mikhi Anderson set a school and meet record on Tuesday with an NCAA provisional time of 14.17 in the 110-meter hurdles, ran a leg on the school-record-setting victorious 4×100 relay team and placed second in the high jump

– Hunter Patterson won the 100-meter sprint, anchored the record-setting 4×100 relay team and was runner-up in the 200-meter sprint

– Liam Vinskovich was second in the triple jump, ran a leg on the runner-up 4×400 relay team and took third place in the high jump

– Gage Patterson ran a leg on the victorious 4×100 relay team and was runner-up in the long jump

– Michael Harriman was the 800-meters runner-up and ran a leg on the second-place 4×400 relay team

– Josh Fancher took second place in the discus and finished third in the shot put

– Hannah Kemp finished second in the 10000 meters on Sunday night; came back to take runner-up honors in the 5000 meters on Tuesday

– Sierra Lanham won the long jump and ran a leg on the 4×100 relay team that finished third

Here’s a look at West Liberty’s nine individual event championships, starting with the women:

– Suzan Johnson broke her own school record in the hammer throw, spinning the weight out 47.81 meters (156 feet, 10 inches) to give WLU its first win of the meet on Sunday

– Mara Pendergrast won the high jump, setting a school and meet record in the process by clearing the bar at 1.67 meters (5 feet, 5.75 inches)

– Sierra Lanham continued her impressive freshman season with a win in the long jump, passing the 18-foot mark again with a leap of 5.52 meters (18 feet, 1.5 inches)

– Olivia Combs is the MEC pole vault champion, topping out at 3.28 meters (10 feet, 9 inches) for the win

– Kennedy Martin gave WLU a win in the discus, spinning the platter 41.16 meters (135 feet) – nearly 10 feet farther than her closest competitor.

And on the men’s side:

– Reese Burnside was the pole vault champion, clearing 4.95 meters (16 feet, 2.75 inches) to set a meet record and NCAA provisional mark

– Mikhi Anderson won the 110-meter high hurdles, breaking his own school record and shattering the previous meet standard with a blistering 14.17 second clocking – fastest in the Atlantic Region this spring

– Hunter Patterson won the 100-meter sprint in a time of 10.66

– The 4×100 sprint relay team of Elian Lamar , Mikhi Anderson , Gage Patterson and Hunter Patterson set a school record of 41.68 seconds in starting Tuesday off on a winning note.

With the MEC meet now in the rear-view mirror, Coach Simpson and the Hilltoppers turn their attention fully toward improving their marks with an eye toward qualifying for the NCAA Nationals later this month.

Next up for West Liberty is a trip to Morgantown on Saturday to participate in the WVU Last Chance Meet.