WLU Overpowers East Stroudsburg in NCAA Opener

Sports

by: West Liberty Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

Combined no-hitter for Amend, Bennington; Cook, Beeman launch home runs

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Makenzie Amend and Riley Bennington combined on a no-hitter and the West Liberty University softball team breezed to a 7-0 victory against East Stroudsburg here Wednesday in an NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional opener on Kutztown University’s North Campus Field diamond.

    Coach Herb Minch’s two-time defending Mountain East Conference champion Hilltoppers (36-15) will take on top-seeded and No. 25-ranked Kutztown Thursday at 10 a.m. in a winner’s bracket semifinal. The host Golden Bears (32-13) received a first-round bye.

    Amend was virtually untouchable through the first six innings to earn the win with Bennington hurling the seventh to complete the no-hit gem. The Hilltopper right-handers combined for 11 strikeouts without a walk while facing the minimum 21 batters in a dominating performance.

    East Stroudsburg’s only runner came on an infield error with two out in the fourth but she was quickly cut down trying to steal by All-Region catcher Kat Donzella to end the inning.

    Meanwhile, the West Liberty bats raked a pair of Warrior pitchers for 10 hits with half of them going for extra bases and two of them leaving the yard.

    Annie Paterson got things started with a two-run double in the top of the first and the Black and Gold used the long ball to break things open in the fifth.

    Allie Cook made it 4-0 in the fifth when she curled a two-run home run around the right field foul pole and Katie Beeman followed with a solo blast that cleared the fence with room to spare for a 5-0 West Liberty lead.

    The Hilltoppers tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Back-to-back doubles by Sidney Little and Laral Saunders produced the first run. Saunders later crossed the plate on an infield grounder by Amend, who helped her own cause with a pair of singles on the day.

    Amend, the MEC and Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year, struck out 10 batters during her 6-inning stint to blow past the 500-strikeout career milestone with 504 “Ks.” Bennington needed just seven pitches to close up shop in the seventh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter