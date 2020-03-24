Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WLU’s Bolon Named to Coaches’ All-America Team

by: West Liberty Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – West Liberty University men’s basketball standout Dalton Bolon achieved a rare postseason honors “double” on Tuesday when he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II All-America Team.

    Selected and voted on by NCAA Division II NABC member coaches across the country, the 16-man honor roll is the most exclusive of all post-season All-America teams.

    Tuesday’s honor completed an All-America “double” for the 6-4 junior guard from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, who was honored earlier this month as a first-team NCAA Division II Academic All-American.

    Bolon is one of just three Academic All-Americans to earn NABC All-America honors and the lone first-team selection. He’s joined by second-team Academic All-American Andrew Sischo of Daemen (N.Y.) and Selom Mawugbe of Azusa Pacific (Calif.), a third-team pick.

    The Hilltopper sharpshooter is no stranger to post-season awards. In addition to earning Academic All-America honors for the second consecutive season, he repeated as an NABC All-District, D2CAA All-Atlantic Region and All-Mountain East Conference selection and was voted Player of the Year in both the MEC and the Atlantic Region.

    The three-year starter was included on the Top 25 watch list for the prestigious Bevo Francis Award, presented annually to the nation’s top small-college basketball player, after helping lead West Liberty to its third straight MEC championship and NCAA Division II Tournament berth.

    With Bolon averaging a double-double from Jan. 1 through the end of the season, the Hilltoppers came roaring down the stretch with 21 wins in their last 22 games. They clinched their 12th national scoring title in the past 15 years (102.4 ppg.) and were chosen to co-host the Atlantic Region Tournament after sweeping their way to an MEC Tournament title.

    Bolon played a major role in that success, averaging 18.5 points and 8.7 rebounds a game. He was West Liberty’s leading rebounder in 21 games, led the Hilltoppers in scoring on 11 separate occasions and ranked among the national leaders with 12 double-doubles. In addition, he knocked down a team-high 84 3-point field goals and led the MEC in foul shooting (101-116, .871).

    An honors graduate in Biology who is now working toward his master’s degree at West Liberty, Bolon has started every game for the Hilltoppers over the past three seasons and led the Black and Gold to a sparkling 81-13 (.862) record. He has risen to No. 13 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,757 points and ranks fourth on WLU’s 3-point charts with 282 career 3FGs.

    Bolon and Indiana (Pa.) senior guard Malik Miller were the lone Atlantic Region selections on the NABC All-America honor roll.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2019-20 NABC ALL-AMERICA TEAM

NCAA Division II

Player                               School                                Ht            Yr            Pos         Hometown

DALTON BOLON             WEST LIBERTY                  6-4          JR.           G             GNADENHUTTEN, OHIO

Jordan Floyd                    King                                     6-2          Sr.           G             Stone Mountain, Ga.

Qua Grant                        West Texas A&M              6-1          So.          G             Waxahachie, Texas

Kylan Guerra                   Thomas Jefferson             6-0          Sr.           G             White Plains, N.Y.

Brett Hanson                   Florida Southern               6-2          Sr.           G             Manchester, N.H.

Cam Martin                     Missouri Southern            6-9          Jr.            F              Yukon, Okla.

Mark Matthews              Nova Southeastern          6-6          Sr.           G             Bonita Springs, Fla.

Courvoisier McCauley   Lincoln Memorial             6-5          So.          G             Indianapolis, Ind.

Selom Mawugbe            Azusa Pacific                     6-10        Sr.           C             Canyon Country, Calif.

Malik Miller                     Indiana (Pa.)                      6-4          Sr.           G             Farrell, Pa.

Kyle Monroe                   Michigan Tech                   6-5          Sr.           F              Green Bay, Wis.

Joel Murray                      West Texas A&M              6-0          So.          G             Rowlett, Texas

Brandon Myer                 Minn.-Duluth                     6-8          Sr.           F              Superior, Wis.

Tyrell Roberts                 UC-San Diego                    5-11        So.          G             Sacramento, Calif.

Andrew Sischo                Daemen                              6-9          Jr.            C             Guilderland, N.Y.

Jake Van Tubbergen      Grand Valley State           6-7          Jr.            F              Holland, Mich.

