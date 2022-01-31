WLU’s Tingle ‘3-Peats’ as MEC Player of Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It’s a “Three-Peat” for Audrey Tingle!

West Liberty University’s stellar senior point guard won the Mountain East Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Award for the third consecutive week on Monday.

A fifth-year graduate student from West Lafayette, Ohio, Tingle gained national recognition when she posted triple-doubles in back-to-back games while leading the surging Hilltoppers to a pair of blowout wins. With Tingle leading the way, West Liberty rolled to blowout wins against Davis & Elkins, 87-54, and West Virginia Wesleyan, 75-44. The Black and Gold have now won six straight and taken sole possession of second place in the MEC.

Tingle had 11 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the win at D&E before posting 10 points, 10 rebounds and a dozen assists against the Bobcats on Sunday. That gave her three triple-doubles in the last four games and four in the month of January alone. No other NCAA woman has more than one triple-double this season. In fact, Tingle’s four triple-doubles ties Ursuline’s Laney Lewis’s all-time NCAA D2 record for an entire season – and Tingle did it in 28 days.

The Hilltopper senior leads the nation it total assists, double-doubles and triple-doubles, ranks No. 2 nationally in assists/game and – despite standing just 5-6 – is 7th in the nation with 215 rebounds.

Tingle and her WLU teammates head south on Wednesday for a crucial MEC test with West Virginia State. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. inside the Walker Convocation Center.