OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–There is a new amateur women’s ice hockey team in Wheeling.

The Wheeling Lightningbirds, founded by Rachel Adams.

They play out of WesBanco Arena and consist of players who grew up on the ice and even some who are trying the sports for the first time.

I mean I hadn’t played in twenty-five years… so you feel like a kid getting back out there again and now that we are doing a travel team, we’re really learning more skills. More than I’d ever done since I was a kid… it’s fun …it’s just really fun. Mia Porter, Lightningbird

Adams mission is to grow women’s and girl’s ice hockey in the Ohio Valley.

The team says they’re happy to see the sports thriving once again and are thankful to be back.

Girl’s hockey in Wheeling was such a big thing back in the day. So, for Rachel to come out and do what she has done and picked it back up, got the attention back on girls and women’s hockey and it’s a great thing. Ashley Winters, Lightningbird

The Lightningbirds have been crushing it this season. You can catch their next home game at WesBanco Arena against the Pittsburgh Puffins on December 3, at 1 p.m.