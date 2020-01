WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Shanley Woods scored a game-high 38 as No.1 Wheeling Park rolled to a 98-25 win over Brooke. The Lady Patriots are now 9-0 on the season.

Woods was 15-20 from the floor including eight – three pointers. Lindsey Garrison added 18, Jailah Walker had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Bella Abernathy finished with a double-double 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Park will visit John Marshall on Saturday and next Monday they face undefeated Indian Creek in Wintersville.