WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The 33rd annual Wheeling Park Duals wrestling tournament returned to the Friendly City.

It’s a two-day event with thirty-two teams competing.

The tournament takes place at WesBanco Arena.

On Wednesday there were eight rounds.

In the 175lbs weight class, Brooke High School’s Gavin Moore took down Parkersburg’s Brandon Daries.

Moore got the fall at 1:56.

At 190lbs Alex Dunn was over Cyler Marks.

Dunn got the pin at 1:06.

However, Parkersburg ended up on top in the dual 57-24.

The 33rd annual Wheeling Park Duals wrestling tournament is taking place at WesBanco Arena. I’m live at 6 p.m. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Hcp3bpWoGO — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 28, 2022

John Marshall took on Edgewood.

At 113lbs Zander Ward went against Dominic Mitchell.

Ward secured the take down at 1:52.

John Marshall won the duals 42-34.

The tournament is ahead of schedule. We are in the final round of the day.

I’ll hear from WP head coach Brian Leggett on where the Patriots stand shortly. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ovnpAzrbdZ — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 28, 2022

The Wheeling Park Patriots are defending their title.

They won the tournament in 2021.

After day one they were 5-0.

Head Coach Brian Leggett says they’re ready to stack a win.

We had a good day today, wrestled five tough matches and finished up with a good Indian Creek team and got a win. We have some guys out of our line up, but we have some depth in our line up and some other guys were able to step in and fill those shoes. We didn’t miss a beat. Brian Leggett, Wheeling Park head coach

The Park Duals pick up on Thursday at 9 a.m.