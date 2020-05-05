WV American Legion Baseball remains optimistic about 2020 season

Although the National American Legion has officially canceled the 2020 National Tournament, states will individually decide if any baseball will be played this year.

West Virginia American Legion Baseball remains optimistic and conducted a statewide call on Saturday to discuss a potential season.

The season will consist of 20 to 25 games for each team, likely played between July 1 and August 8. Travel and expenses will also be limited.

The health and safety of players, coaches, umpires and fans continues to be a top priority, as well as complying with the governor’s orders and public health officials.

Wheeling Post No. 1 was originally set to host the 2020 State Tournament. However, those duties have been pushed back to the 2021 season.

State Baseball Chairman Bill Burkett and team leaders will reconvene on May 16 for further discussion.

