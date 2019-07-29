WV Open Final Results

WHEELING- The 59th WV open finals took place today. In the women’s open singles final, no. 1 seed Joelle Kissell, from Hostetetter, PA, battled Ashley Wong from Wexford, Pa. Wong would take the 3-0 lead in the first set, but Kissell would make a big comeback and win the first set. Long would then win the second set.

In the third set, Kissell would go on an impressive 6-0 run and claim the title. After the women’s finals, Debbie Pickens was awarded the USTA Middle States Adult Volunteer of the Year award.

As for the men’s open singles final, Nick Beaty from Wizeka Minnesota took on Patrick Whaling. Whaling would win the first set 7-5. During the second set, Beaty forfeited due to cramps, handing Wailing the men’s title.