Kalkreuth Tournament Final Results

WHEELING- The 2019 Kalkreuth golf tournament wrapped up on Sunday, July 28th on the jones course at Olgebay. On par 5, the 14th tee, Tyler Gacek would par the hole. Matt Henry would finish with a bogey. Henry’s partner, Mike Revak would get a birdie and place second in the Kalkreuth, finishing three under, 139 for the tournament.

On par 5, the 8th tee, Larry Lis Jr.gets a bogey, he would finish plus 4, 146 on the tournament. His partner, Austin Lis would also finish with a birdie, finishing 6 over, 148 on the tournament. Also on the 8th tee, Jason Lis would par the hole and finish the tournament with a plus 4, 146. His partner, Bart Mease would finish the tournament with 4 under, 138 coming in first place and claiming the title win.