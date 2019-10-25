WV Roughriders announce new league

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Roughriders, Wheeling’s indoor football team have announced that they are joining a new league.

The WV Roughriders will join the National Arena League in the spring of 2020.

The announcement was made on their social media channels.

The West Virginia Roughriders will be joining the National Arena League in spring of 2020.The league will consist of…

Posted by West Virginia Roughriders on Friday, October 25, 2019

The league will consist of teams from Massachusetts to Florida with two former AFL teams the Jacksonville Sharks & the Orlando Predators.

Owner Gregg Fornario says “We are thrilled to be playing in the NAL and to be part of the great ownership groups. We know we have a great challenge ahead of us, and we will be ready to compete.”

In their first year in Wheeling, the West Virginia Roughriders were undefeated champions.

