WV Roughriders hold preseason presser, announce tryouts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Roughriders held a press conference Monday to announce several changes for the upcoming season.

Following an undefeated championship season in the American Arena League, the Roughriders will switch course and compete in the National Arena League in 2020.

Some familiar faces will join the Roughriders on this new journey, including former Mountaineer and Ohio Valley native, Connor Arlia,

It’s just a blessing to re-sign and be part of this organization for another year, to be back in my hometown in the Ohio Valley in front of the best fans around. Connor Arlia, Wide Receiver for the WV Roughriders

We’ve developed and established a winning culture and tradition here. We’re trying to continue that so, we’re going to bring in all of the right pieces. Mook Zimmerman, Head Coach of the WV Roughriders

The Roughriders announced 8:30 a.m. tryouts for Sunday, December 15 at the Vernon Neal Sportsplex in Washington, Pennsylvania. Registration is $60 in advance and $75 the day of.

For additional information, please visit the West Virginia Roughriders website.

