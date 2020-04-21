WVSSAC Cancels Winter Sports Tournaments And All Spring Sports

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – With West Virginia schools now officially closed for the remainder of the school year, the WVSSAC officially cancelled the boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments and all spring sports, Tuesday.

SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan released this statement.

“To coincide with Governor Justice’s order to continue distant learning and keep the school buildings closed, the WVSSAC agrees and supports the decision of the Governor and Superintendent Burch. For the safety of our students, schools and the communities, this was the right decision.

The WVSSAC has cancelled the Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball tournaments as well as the spring sports of Tennis, Track, Softball and Baseball.

This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it.

The WVSSAC wishes that everyone stays safe during these difficult times. Even though we are practicing physical separation, it is more important than ever to stay connected with our family, teammates and friends.

To our member schools, we will be providing guidance for the three-week summer periods as more information comes to light.

Stay safe, we will see you soon.”