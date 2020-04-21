High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WVSSAC Cancels Winter Sports Tournaments And All Spring Sports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – With West Virginia schools now officially closed for the remainder of the school year, the WVSSAC officially cancelled the boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments and all spring sports, Tuesday.

SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan released this statement.

“To coincide with Governor Justice’s order to continue distant learning and keep the school buildings closed, the WVSSAC agrees and supports the decision of the Governor and Superintendent Burch. For the safety of our students, schools and the communities, this was the right decision.

The WVSSAC has cancelled the Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball tournaments as well as the spring sports of Tennis, Track, Softball and Baseball.

This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it.

The WVSSAC wishes that everyone stays safe during these difficult times. Even though we are practicing physical separation, it is more important than ever to stay connected with our family, teammates and friends.

To our member schools, we will be providing guidance for the three-week summer periods as more information comes to light.

Stay safe, we will see you soon.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter