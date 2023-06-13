PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – David Price is set to become the WVSSAC Executive Director in July. He will replace Executive Director Bernie Dolan who is retiring June 30.

A Boone County native, Price comes to the WVSSAC from the Raleigh County Board of Education where he served as Superintendent since 2014. The Marshall University graduate has been in education for 40 years. Price served as a teacher and coach, Assistant Principal, and Principal in Boone County schools before assuming the role of Raleigh County school administrator.

He served on the Executive Committee for the West Virginia Secondary School Principals Association, was the Superintendent Representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review for the past five years, was Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education Office of School Improvement and Principal Leadership, and is a member of the West Virginia Coaches Association.

His experience, training, and knowledge, combined with his proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and lead initiatives, will help build on the past success of the WVSSAC and deliver a promising future for the student-athletes of West Virginia.

Price and his wife, Pam, live in South Charleston. They are the parents of two children, Brad and Eric, and the grandparents of 3 grandchildren with a fourth on the way.