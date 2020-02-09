WVSSAC Region 1 Swim Championship Results

BROOKE, W.VA.- The Region 1 WVSSAC Championship swim meet was underway today. In the Mens 50 yard Freestyle, Parkersburg South’s Macquire McDuff placed first in a time of 21.58 seconds. Brooke’s Taylor Anthony placed third with a time of 23.93. In the Men’s 100 yard butterfly, Wheeling Park’s Max Kellas placed first with a time of 58.26. Brooke’s John Francis placed second with a time of 58.67.

In the women’s 100 yard freestyle, Wheeling Park’s Abby Turner started and finished strong. She placed first with a time of 53.71 seconds. Brooke’s Veronica Mann placed second.