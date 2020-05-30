WVSSAC Releases Guidelines For School-Based Summer Athletics

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. – This afternoon, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) released guidelines for county school systems to use in the “re-start” of school-based, summer athletics. The guidelines were developed in partnership with the Governor’s office, the West Virginia Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Resources, and the National Federation of High Schools.

Guidelines were developed for both a “non-sport specific” period that will focus on strength and conditioning as well as the “three week period” in which sport specific activities may take place.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan released the following statement: “Over the last several weeks, the WVSSAC staff has been working diligently to develop guidelines for the “re-start” of school based, summer athletics. We understand the important role that athletics play in the lives of our student athletes, coaches, parents, and communities. The guidelines were developed with one major focus – to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our student athletes and school staffs to the greatest extent possible given the most current information we have at this time regarding COVID-19.” “Things will look differently than they usually do during the summer,” Dolan said. “And while the limitations and restrictions may not be optimal, they at least give our student athletes and coaches an opportunity to come together and begin to reconnect and rebuild relationships in the safest way possible during this challenging time.”

Dolan stated that the summer period is strictly voluntary and that each county board of education has the ultimate authority to determine if schools will even participate. The guidelines call for a two phase strength and conditioning period that can start beginning June 8. Additional guidelines are included for the three week period which starts for many counties on July 6. Specific information can be found in the enclosed document that was sent to all county superintendents and principals.