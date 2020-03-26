WVSSAC Still Holding Out Hope

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said Thursday he still hopes to complete the winter sports season tournaments and hold some type of spring sports season.

“If we go back to school on the 21st (of April), we’ll be able to finish the basketball tournament,” Dolan added, “and then have a shortened spring season and maybe condense those championships so they can have a meaningful regular season and postseason.”

Dolan says it all hinges on schools going back in session on April 21st. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has closed schools until at least April 20, if they are closed past that date that would most likely put an end to all high school sports this year.