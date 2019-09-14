WVU basketball exhibition to benefit Ohio shooting victims

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will play an exhibition men’s basketball game to benefit the victims and families affected by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The Mountaineers will host Duquesne in Morgantown on Nov. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The nonprofit Dayton Foundation is overseeing the fund. The Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District left nine people dead and dozens injured.

The NCAA allows a team to use one of its two possible exhibition games against a Division I opponent for raising funds for a catastrophic event.

