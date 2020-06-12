WVU Dance Team Filled With Local Talent

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “I’ve been dancing for 16 years at Turn It Out Dance Academy and I was also on Wheeling Park High School’s dance team for three years so I’ve been training a long time for this so I’m really excited”, said Elizabeth Romanek.



Elizabeth is just one of the local Ohio Valley girls who made this year’s WVU Dance team. One of nine that is. For the past three years, Anne Fox has been a leader on the team, a team that has had a lot of success.



“Competing at Nationals is something we look forward to and take really seriously”, said Fox. And just to be competing at the highest level with dancers from across the country who love the sport as well, it’s a really special experience.”

Over the years, the Dance team has claimed two national titles but it’s the feeling of performing at WVU that is electrifying.



Fox added, “Just getting to perform at all of the WVU football games, in front of 60,000 fans, it’s an unreal experience and then at the WVU Coliseum it’s just such a great atmosphere. I’ve been a WVU fan all of my life so to be surrounded by that is amazing.”

Fox said , the friendship goes beyond the field. “It’s super cool having a bunch of girls from around this area, especially because I didn’t know them all before, especially because we all went to different schools throughout the valley so getting to meet them and become so close to them, they’re some of my best friends, and then come home together and get to hang out. It’s really cool.”



One thing is certain, the freshman on the team are looking forward to their first year performing at their dream school, alongside friends who share the same roots.



Romanek added, “I’m really excited because I got to talk to them a lot during the audition process and they helped me prepare for it and I’m excited to go in with people I already know and have danced with before.”

The nine local girls are Ashley Visnic from Shadyside, Morgan Pitcher and Caton Kadylak from St.Clairsville, Jordan Watson from Union Local and Anne Fox, Grace Myers, Kierstan Pyle, Karlee Griffin and Elizabeth Romanek from Wheeling Park.