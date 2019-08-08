WVU football player arrested, charged with reckless driving, fleeing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University football player is facing three misdemeanor charges following his arrest late last month.

Jovani Haskins, a redshirt junior tight end, was arrested after a police chase in Morgantown.

Jovani Haskins – Courtesy of WVU Sports

On July 28, officers with WVU Police observed a white Audi A4 driving at a high speed and almost hitting another vehicle in the turning lane on University Avenue and Campus Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

After police signaled for the Audi to stop by turning on their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, it continued to speed and cross the center line multiple times, police said. Another cruiser also noticed the Audi on University Avenue, according to the complaint.

The Audi then got stuck in traffic and had to turn down Ensign Avenue, where its driver parked in the Metro Towers parking area and ran off, according to the complaint.

Police said they were able to cross reference the vehicle’s registration through WVU Parking, which showed the Audi had citations under the name of Jovanni Haskins, 21, of Bergenfield, New Jersey.

Haskins matched the fleeing suspect’s description, and while conducting a tow inventory, police found his WVU student identification card in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Haskins is charged with obstructing/fleeing, reckless driving and left of center.

Haskins, who transferred from the University of Miami, is expected to have an increased role in the WVU offense this season, following the graduation of tight end Trevon Wesco, who was drafted by the New York Jets.

WVU head football coach Neal Brown issued the following statement on the situation:

“We are aware of the situation, and it will be handled appropriately and in accordance with West Virginia University’s policies and procedures surrounding student conduct.”