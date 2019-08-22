WVU football’s season opener vs. JMU is sold out

Mountaineer nation is clearly buzzing for the new era of West Virginia football as the season opener against James Madison has officially sold out, the Mountaineer Ticket Office announced.

If you’re still in need of tickets for the matchup against the Dukes, don’t fear — fans can still go to StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. on August 31. Keep up with the #CountdownToKickoff with West Virginia Illustrated over on our Countdown page.

If you can’t make it to the game, be sure to get started on gameday mornings with Mountaineer GameDay (check your local listings).