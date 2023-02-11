CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – The WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys Basketball Championships were held Saturday at Harrison Central High School in Cadiz.
Class 2-A
1 River 48 #2 Monroe Central 33
John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Brody Lollathin, River
=========
Class 3-A
3 Linsly 70 #1 Martins Ferry 54
John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Gavin Jackson, Linsly
=========
Class 4-A
1 East Liverpool 59 #2 Weir 57
John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Preston Kerr, East Liverpool
==========
Class 5-A
2 Dover 28 #1 Morgantown 22
John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Tyler Stevenson, Dover
==========
Class 1-A
2 Madonna 69 #1 Cameron 55
John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Santo Do Brasko, Madonna