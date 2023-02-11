CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – The WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys Basketball Championships were held Saturday at Harrison Central High School in Cadiz.

Class 2-A

1 River 48 #2 Monroe Central 33

John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Brody Lollathin, River

=========

Class 3-A

3 Linsly 70 #1 Martins Ferry 54

John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Gavin Jackson, Linsly

=========

Class 4-A

1 East Liverpool 59 #2 Weir 57

John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Preston Kerr, East Liverpool

==========

Class 5-A

2 Dover 28 #1 Morgantown 22

John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Tyler Stevenson, Dover

==========

Class 1-A

2 Madonna 69 #1 Cameron 55

John Howell Memorial MVP Award – Santo Do Brasko, Madonna