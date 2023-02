WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys basketball finals are set following Tuesday’s semifinal round.

Championship Finals

At Harrison Central High School

Saturday, February 11, 2023

10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River

12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry

2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool

4:00 p.m. – Class 5-A, Dover vs Morgantown

6:00 p.m. – Class 1-A, Madonna vs Cameron

You can watch the games live on WTRF.com and on the 7News Facebook page.