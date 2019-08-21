Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

XFL announces team names and logos

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
XFL announces team names and logos

An alternative to football after the NFL shuts down for the season, The XLF, announces their team names and logos this afternoon.

Take a look at your eight announced teams.

The Dallas Renegades

The Houston Roughnecks

The DC Defenders

The LA Wildcats

The Seattle Dragons

The New York Guardians

The Tampa Bay Vipers

The St. Louis Battlehawks

The XFL is owned and ran by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Former West Virginia Quarterback and athletic director, Oliver Luck, is the CEO and Commissioner of the XFL.

The XFL kicks off on February 8th, 2020 on ABC.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter