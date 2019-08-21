XFL announces team names and logos

An alternative to football after the NFL shuts down for the season, The XLF, announces their team names and logos this afternoon.

Take a look at your eight announced teams.

The Dallas Renegades

Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse.



A swagger that can’t be denied.



This is hell on wheels, between hash marks.



Raising hell February 2020: The Dallas Renegades. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7QTx0dseYb — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The Houston Roughnecks

Mercenaries in the muck.



Brawlers in blackened dirt.



The scratching, grinding, never-bending few.



Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The DC Defenders

One quest. One purpose. One resolve.



Seeking glory through grit. Victory through valor.



Taking their stand February 2020: The DC Defenders. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7Qzrd4hZM9 — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The LA Wildcats

This is prime time meets primal instinct.



This is showtime with a snarl.



This is our time to roar.



Unleashed February 2020: The Los Angeles Wildcats. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/XLZVH0UD2T — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The Seattle Dragons

Relentless, ruthless, ravenous.



Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.



Breathing fire February 2020: The Seattle Dragons. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/odx2YFnlwa — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The New York Guardians

Watchdogs over the metropolis.



They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second.



On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7AwCU3IV9a — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The Tampa Bay Vipers

Hunters by instinct. Cold-blooded by nature.



Luring all who challenge them into the jaws of defeat.



Ready to strike February 2020: The Tampa Bay Vipers. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/ziN4DDx47Q — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The St. Louis Battlehawks

Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight.



Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs.



Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The XFL is owned and ran by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Former West Virginia Quarterback and athletic director, Oliver Luck, is the CEO and Commissioner of the XFL.

The XFL kicks off on February 8th, 2020 on ABC.