An alternative to football after the NFL shuts down for the season, The XLF, announces their team names and logos this afternoon.
Take a look at your eight announced teams.
The Dallas Renegades
The Houston Roughnecks
The DC Defenders
The LA Wildcats
The Seattle Dragons
The New York Guardians
The Tampa Bay Vipers
The St. Louis Battlehawks
The XFL is owned and ran by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.
Former West Virginia Quarterback and athletic director, Oliver Luck, is the CEO and Commissioner of the XFL.
The XFL kicks off on February 8th, 2020 on ABC.
- Wheeling Salvation Army to stay open through the Winter
- With new responsibility, Brown says McKoy can be a top back in the Big 12
- XFL announces team names and logos
- Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview
- Baker Mayfield “absolutely not” sorry about planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium