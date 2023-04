WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Faith Randolph’s base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the game winning run for Wheeling Park in their 10-9 win over Morgantown on senior night.

Trailing 9-7 entering the frame the Patriots struck for three runs. Park improves to 15-7 on the season and will visit St.Clairsville Thursday.

The win was key for both the Patriots OVAC hopes and sectional seeding.

Park had home runs from Makiyah Strothers and Kate Kozlowski.