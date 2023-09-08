Wheeling, WV (WTRF) This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals on WTRF CBS in the first NFL game of the regular season.

The game will be exclusively broadcast on WTRF CBS, but since WTRF was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore [station call letters] to their systems.

You also could miss out on Pittsburgh Steelers games. Most of them will be broadcasted on WTRF CBS.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WTRF has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WTRF is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WTRF broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant, Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands, West Sports Bar, Generation’s Restaurant & Pub, and Strikers Sports Bar

WTRF’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on WTRF.COM , including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.