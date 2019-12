MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Shenandoah came out hot from behind the three-point line, Tuesday night at Moundsville.

The Zeps were 5-7 from three-point land in the opening quarter on their way to a 23-9 lead on their way to a 66-49 win over John Marshall.

Christian Duniver led the way for Shenandoah with 22 points.