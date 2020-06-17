Zimmerman Devastated By Roughriders Canceled Season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Last Friday the Roughriders learned their 2020 season was canceled as the NAL announced they would not be playing this season due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This would have been the Riders first season in the National Arena League, coming off of their undefeated championship season in the AAL. Getting back on the turf at WesBanco Arena is something head coach Mook Zimmerman was looking forward to, as his team looked to prove they were up for the task of competing in this new league.

” It was devastating it was extremely devastating”, Zimmerman said. ” This is all year round for us we do things all year round to prepare for our season. The guys were excited we were excited again bring something to the friendly season another championship some excitement.”

Zimmerman says the Riders are planning an alumni game for the fall. Stick with 7 News for more details.

