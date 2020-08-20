2020 High School Football Preview: St. Clairsville Red Devils

Coach Mclean says his programs success is thanks to a buy in from his coaches.

The big thing I’ve promoted to our coaching staff and they totally believe in is to get as many kids involved as we can and by doing that it builds depth for the team and hopefully for the future you always have some returning kids with time on Friday nights Brett McLean- St. Clairsville Head Coach

The Red Devils return 19 letter winners from last year and several key players including senior quarterback Tyler Tonkovich a dual threat quarterback that had more than 13 hundred yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Junior Jacob Jordan returns in the backfield after splitting time with his brother there a year ago.

The tight end – fullback position will be handled by several players including Reese Skaggs, Luke Jozwiak, Will Balgo and Carson Woodford. Out wide they return juniors Colin Oberdick and Logan Shields plus senior Austin Da’Re.

Along the line they will lean on 6’7″ 360-pound junior Avery Henry who returns for his third season on the O-line junior Will Smith returns at center and senior Jalen McCall at left tackle. Mclean says his team has to find a way to be balanced.

It doesn’t matter how big, fast strong you are if you can’t execute it on Friday night so that’s a challenge that we are putting on the kids to improve every day here at practice Brett McLean- St. Clairsville Head Coach

Defensively the Red Devils will go with with Skaggs and McCall at the ends , with a combination of several others at the tackles including Jozwiak, Henry, Smith, and juniors Joey Balgo and Mason McCort.

The outside linebackers are Shields and junior Drew Sefsick with Will Balgo and Woodford inside.

In the defensive backfield look for Da’Re , Oberdick and junior Jaren Starks.

Communication I think is one of the most important keys of our defense just making sure that they are open and a line of communication on game night and those veterans are trying to do that to the best of their ability right now. I think when we get there with all 11 we’ll be excited about what we have Brett McLean- St. Clairsville Head Coach

The Devils also return senior Jake Bolyard for his fourth season as their kicker another threat.

As of the time of this preview St.C was still looking for their week one opponent.