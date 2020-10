ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – Division IV, Region 15 quarterfinals, between top-seeded St. Clarksville and Warren.

It was a slow start to the game but St. Clarksville got on the board first. Colin Oberdick, the Red Devils biggest home run hitter got behind the Warren defense and it was a 50 yard pass from Tyler Tonkovich. The Red Devils with the lead with 6-0.

St. Clarksville walked away with the W over Warren 26-0. Red Devils will host Meadowbrook on Saturday night.