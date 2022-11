ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday evening, the St. Clairsville Marching Band lit up Red Devil Stadium with a performance of their competitive show with costumes and props.

The band is preparing for the Ohio State Marching Band State Championship.



You can catch the band’s state performance this Saturday, November 5, at Medina High School.



For more information, you can visit OMEASMBF.ORG



Good luck to the Red Devils Marching Band!