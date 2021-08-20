St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

Now heading into his 20th season as St.Clairsville’s head coach Brett McLean says there are many reasons for the Red Devils’ continued success.

Great assistant coaches and great kids you need a lot of people to organize and help a program a football team function from year in and year out week to week day to day I have been extremely blessed with quality people Brett McLean- Head Coach

Another strong suit for the Devils this season will be their offensive line where they return four of five starters including Iowa State commit Avery Henry. The 6’7″ 305 pound senior says he has a good feeling about the upcoming season.

Were all working hard and were ready for a great season guys are in the weight room working hard out here running when they don’t need to run I mean hey were ready and I think were going to go all the way Avery Henry

Also returning on the line with Henry are fellow seniors William Smith, Joey Balgo, and Jason Davenport. Battling for the other spot are Perry Patrone, Marcus Rector Jamarcus Webster. With Taylor Lane, Drue Jozwiak, and Austin Porter all seeing time at tightened.

In the backfield, Drew Sefsick will take over full-time at quarterback he did playing last season against East Liverpool and Indian Creek when Tyler Tonkovich was sidelined with an injury.

Returning at tailback are seniors Jacob Jordan and Logan Shields. A season ago Jordan ran for more than 800 yards and 9 scores while Shields had nearly 400 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

Senior Carson Woodford will take over at fullback.

Outside they return some talented wide receivers in seniors Jaren Starks and Colin Oberdick. Last season Oberdick pulled in 38 passes for nearly 900 yards and 11 scores. McLean doesn’t want to focus on last year’s stats his focus is on how can his offense improve.

We’ve got a competition at every single position I promise you thats not a cliche or a lie by any means these kids know theres a guy right behind you that wants the job and I’ve got be productive I ve got to be motivated I’ve got to put my best foot forward every single day Brett McLean- Head Coach

On the defensive side, Woodford returns to anchor the unit at linebacker where he had 75 tackles a season ago.

Also at linebacker look for Shields, Porter, Zach Vickers, and Brennan Stout. Upfront Mason McCort returns at tackle, where Henry and JR Adams will also see time.

Jozwiak, Rector and Kade KIser are at the ends. While in the defensive backfield they have Oberdick, Starks, Andrew Vera, Kaleb Walz, and Cole Thoburn.

Again there is a sprinkle of guys that return but I like that they understand that they are competing for a postion, and it’s motivated a lot of kids to step up Brett McLean- Head Coach

The Red Devils will get their first challenge of the season Friday when they visit Carrollton.