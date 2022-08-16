ST. CLAIRSVILLE- Coach McLean says it was a message from a high school coach that helped set him on the right track early in his coaching career.

” Coach Billiard told me this long ago when I first started coaching dont get lazy or get out. And I want myself, my coaches to bring the passion to practice and enthusiasim every single year to keep our kids excited to play football and trying to move to the next step or next level and set goals out in front of us.” Brett McLean- Head Coach

With 18 graduates gone from last year’s team, coach McLean says they are doing a lot of teaching in camp.

They return senior Andrew Vera at quarterback after he took over the spot in the playoffs following an injury to Drew Sefsick.

Junior Colt Westlake returns as a big play threat. Senior Grant Swider, junior Cole Thoburn and sophomore Tyson Pastor will figure into the passing game at receiver.

Senior Jacob Walker and sophomore Dino Burke carry the ball in the backfield with senior Jaiden Zebbs at fullback.

Along the line they want to play as many as eight to nine guys. Senior Jamrcus Webster at right tackle and junior Perry Patrone at right guard. JR Adams, Marcus Rector Bradyn Galloway, Jacob Thornton, Logan Frye, Wyatt Tootman, and Griffin Fogle will see snaps.

” Alot of things can happen unforseen things we’ve experienced that in the past so were trying to build depth at each position. The competition is doing that for us I think.” Brett McLean- Head Coach

Defensively the Red Devils have some players returning at each level.

Look for Jozwiak and Walker at the ends, Zebbs and Adams at the tackles.

Linebackers include Brennan Stout and Max Fogle with Thoburn, Tearyn Dukes, Kaleb Walz and Gavin Schoolcraft in the defensive backfield.

” They have to be mature early we’re playing some really potent offenses right away with some really good players so were going to have to be sound in what were doing early on we’ll rely on them hopefully to lead us into our first game.” Brett McLean- Head Coach

The Red Devils first game is the 19th when they host Canton South.