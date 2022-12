ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley’s very own toy story plays out every Christmas.

The 6th annual Operation Toy Lift will rise over the Ohio Valley Mall to collect playthings for local kids.

You can bring an unwrapped gift or monetary donation to the mall Saturday, December 10, which the United Way will distribute.

They will lift officials and special guests in a bucket truck throughout the afternoon to call attention to the drive.