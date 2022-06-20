ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It looks like that hot humid air is about to return to the Ohio Valley.

And what’s better on a hot summer day than a big scoop of ice cream.

Well, we have some good news, starting tomorrow Kirke’s Ice Cream in St Clairsville will host a Celebrity Scooper event.

It’s a three-day event that will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Some of your favorite local celebrities will be serving up some delicious homemade ice cream and all sales will go to the United Way of the Ohio Valley.

You have plenty of opportunities to stop by as scoopers will be on hand Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.

The United Way is at the forefront of advocacy for the community. We support thirty programs. This is a great time of year to support a lot of non-profits by going to fun special events just like celebrity scoopers. Jessica Rine, Exec. Dir. United Way of the Ohio Valley

This is the second year Kirke’s will be hosting Celebrity Scooper.

Last year’s event raised around sixteen hundred dollars for the United Way and its various programs.

Some very special local celebrities will be on hand.

You can meet 7News Producer Annalise Murphy who will be serving tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday you can stop by and say hello to 7News Reporter and Anchor Aliah Keller. She will be there from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.