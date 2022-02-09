Book vending machine at St. Clairsville elementary school rewards good behavior

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The newest vending machine at St. Clairsville Elementary School doesn’t dispense soda pop or snacks.

It’s filled with books.

And it doesn’t take money.

Students can only “buy” a book with good behavior.

The machine arrived Wednesday, but it’s been in the planning stages for months.

Principal Amber Toriseva said it was purchased from Global Vending Group of New York, which takes old vending machines and remodels them to dispense books.

The first batch of books has been donated by Books A Million.

They range from Dr. Seuss to Beverly Cleary to the Hardy Boys.

Students earn clear plastic “chips” by having behavior that shows trustworthiness, respect, caring or citizenship in class, in the cafeteria or on the playground.

It’s part of the school’s PBIS program–Positive Behavior Intervention System.

Students earning a certain number of chips receive a token or “coin” that works in the book vending machine.

The machine cost $5600 and was paid for by fundraisers and an appropriation from the school district.