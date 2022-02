A house fire broke out in St.Clairsville on Thursday morning.

Crews are currently on the scene of Efaw Ave.

Smoke is coming from the house and firefighters are trying to gain entry at different access points.

At this current time, there are no injuries and no one is reported inside.

Crews from Neffs, Barton and Cumberland Trail were on scene.