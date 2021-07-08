FBI publishes first missing persons poster for St. Clairsville couple

The FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office in Ohio is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Brian E. Goff and Joni D. Davis, who have been missing from St. Clairsville, Ohio, since June 20, 2018.

Goff and Davis were last seen leaving the Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville in a 1990 blue, four-door Oldsmobile 88 with Ohio license plate EYA 7284. Neither has been seen nor heard from since.

Goff is described as a White male born September 21, 1953. He is 5’10”, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Goff wears glasses.

Davis is described as a White female born July 20, 1962. She is 5’2”, weighs 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Davis wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 513-421-4310 or the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-2212.