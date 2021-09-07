Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht to speak at Chamber of Commerce dinner

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Board Members of the St Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce are hard at work putting the finishing touches on their annual dinner and awards ceremony.

It will take place the evening of Thursday, September 16th on the Campus of Belmont College at Dowler Hall.

The main speaker for this year’s event will be world renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

In his illustrious career Dr. Wecht consulted on a large number of high profile cases including JonBenet Ramsey, Lacey Peterson, Sharon Tate and JFK.

We planned this two years ago. We planned this with him. He is just excited to come. This is his area. He is from Pittsburgh, so he will be here about 5:00 and will have dinner. Then he will be on stage about 6:30 p.m. Wendy Anderson, Executive Director, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

You certainly don’t want to miss this evening. It will be a night to remember. To hear about all of these famous cases, ones that we heard about for so long, it’s very interesting to me and I’m sure we will have a packed house. EJ Schodzinski, Vice President, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce will also be handing out awards like Business of the Year and Distinguished Employer at the dinner.

Limited tickets are still available, however, registration will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

To register, call the Chamber at 740-695-9623.