BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The St. Clairsville Police Department confirms there is a working house fire on Clairborne St.

7 News reporter Aliah Keller spoke with the police and they confirmed the house is a totally loss. There were residents living in the house but police said they were not home at the time.

Cumberland Trail Fire Department and Barton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

